Baton Rouge criminal court Judge Beau Higginbotham, who claims he was unlawfully passed over for a seat in civil court despite his seniority, is suing the entire 19th Judicial District Court bench and three of its former judges.

Higginbotham initially sued East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn last December, citing the clerk's refusal to assign civil cases to him after longtime 19th JDC Judge Janice Clark retired at the end of 2020.

A special judge appointed by the state Supreme Court to hear the case ruled in February that Higginbotham needed to add his fellow judges as defendants because they are "indispensable" parties to the case.

Higginbotham appealed that issue to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal and then to the Louisiana Supreme Court, and after both courts let that portion of retired Judge Emile St. Pierre's ruling stand, Higginbotham amended his lawsuit July 22 to add his 14 19th JDC colleagues as well as former 19th JDC Judges Bonnie Jackson, Richard Anderson and Clark as defendants.

+2 Judge Beau Higginbotham must add his fellow judges to lawsuit over seniority, civil seat A Baton Rouge criminal court judge must add his 19th Judicial District Court colleagues to a lawsuit in his seniority-based fight for a civil …

Higginbotham's amended lawsuit referenced a portion of St. Pierre's ruling.

"In this Court's February 2, 2021 judgment, this Court recognized that `the evidence adduced at hearing seems to support the argument that the right of Judge Higginbotham to be assigned to a civil docket may have been denied by the actions of a majority of the judges of the 19th Judicial District Court by their not following their own previously-established policies,'" wrote Higginbotham's attorney and sister, Whitney Higginbotham Greene.

Beau Higginbotham is the son of former 1st Circuit Judge Toni Higginbotham and ex-19th JDC Judge Leo Higginbotham. Whitney Greene is currently running for a vacant Baton Rouge City Court seat.

Clark, who was forced to retire at the end of December due to her age, said Thursday said had not been served with a copy of the lawsuit.

"I will accept service and do what needs to be done," she added.

Jackson said she was aware of the lawsuit but had no comment.

The lawsuit explains that at a Dec. 9 meeting of the 19th JDC judges, Higginbotham formally moved to be assigned to the civil bench, and Judge William Morvant seconded the motion, but it did not pass. Judge Don Johnson then offered a motion to assign the civil spot to his twin brother, Judge Ron Johnson, and the motion was approved.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Morvant declined comment Thursday on being named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Higginbotham, who has served on the 19th JDC criminal bench since 2015, claims he was "next in line" based on seniority to move to the civil bench.

+3 Judge Higginbotham presses his claim to the civil docket. Could it be a stepping-stone move? Baton Rouge state Judge Beau Higginbotham told a special judge Monday that a majority of his 19th Judicial District Court colleagues ignored t…

Welborn had told Higginbotham that he lacked the authority to assign civil cases to the criminal court judge after a majority of Higginbotham's fellow 19th JDC judges passed him over for a civil seat on the court when Clark retired.

Higginbotham was elected to the 19th JDC Division M seat in fall 2014, then to the Division C seat nearer to his home in fall 2019.

A majority of Higginbotham's colleagues decided he lost his seniority on the court when he switched criminal divisions, and lost his right to lay claim to Clark's old civil seat.

Higginbotham's lawsuit, however, argues there was "no gap" in his service on the court.

Higginbotham's lawyers have argued that Welborn declined to perform his "clear and specific ministerial duty" to begin allotting civil cases to Higginbotham. The clerk of court denies that allegation.

Nine of Higginbotham's 19th JDC colleagues told Welborn's office in a Jan. 4 order to allot the civil cases that formerly would have gone to Clark to Judge Ron Johnson, who was elected in fall 2019. A week later, a second order from 10 of the court's 15 judges informed the clerk's office that Ron Johnson and fellow 19th JDC Judge Kelly Balfour would evenly share those civil cases while also splitting a criminal docket.

+3 Why judge Beau Higginbotham is suing to move into a vacant civil seat in Baton Rouge Judge Beau Higginbotham, who has sat on the 19th Judicial District Court's criminal bench for six years, is fighting for what he calls his "ri…

Higginbotham's lawsuit claims the two January orders were "unlawful."