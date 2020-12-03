A Baton Rouge man is under indictment in the June 6 stabbing death of his girlfriend at a Jefferson Highway apartment that they shared.

Connor Regan, 27, of the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway, was charged with second-degree murder by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Wednesday.

Regan and Kinnedy Smith, 21, had been in a relationship, and the stabbing at Arts at Jefferson Heights was the result of a domestic incident, Baton Rouge police have said.

Baton Rouge man jailed following fatal stabbing at Old Jefferson apartment complex A 27-year-old man was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Sunday after police say he fatally stabbed his girlfriend at a Jefferson …

In the months before she died, Smith's family and friends urged her to leave her abusive boyfriend — advice she adamantly rejected.

In November 2019, authorities arrested Regan in Pointe Coupee Parish after a couple said they saw him physically abusing Smith on the side of the road. Pointe Coupee prosecutors charged Regan with battery of a dating partner, a misdemeanor.

Regan never signed up for a pretrial diversion program that could have included domestic violence counseling. Prosecutors still plan to pursue the charge, hopeful that a conviction would show a pattern of abuse that could be introduced at his second-degree murder trial in Baton Rouge.

Regan faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged in Smith's slaying. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth.