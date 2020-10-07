A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in the June shooting death of a woman whose body was discovered amid burning brush on Spanish Town Road.

Kim Powell, 52, of the 3700 block of Topeka Street, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Courtney Lee, 25, of Baton Rouge.

Firefighters found Lee's body after responding to a brush fire in the 1000 block of Spanish Town Road on June 13.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark confirmed that Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not said whether Powell and Lee knew each other, whether a possible motive has been determined, and whether Powell is accused of burning Lee's body in addition to ending her life.

Powell faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Fred Crifasi.