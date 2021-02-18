Brandon Fremin's tenure as U.S. Attorney in Baton Rouge will come to a close at the end of the month after just three years, but on Thursday he called that service "the highest honor of my career as a prosecutor."

Fremin, the chief federal law enforcement official in the Baton Rouge-based Middle District of Louisiana, and 55 other Trump-era U.S. Attorneys were asked by the Justice Department this month to tender their resignations by month's end.

"I will always remain grateful for being entrusted with the awesome responsibility of leading an office of the highest caliber attorneys and support staff, who have earned a great reputation for fairness, diligence, and honesty in the pursuit of justice," Fremin, 46, wrote in announcing his resignation effective Feb. 28.

Fremin, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, began his service as U.S. Attorney in February 2018. He previously served as an East Baton Rouge Parish assistant district attorney, a federal prosecutor in Baton Rouge and director of the state Attorney General's Office's criminal division.

One of Fremin's office's most notable white-collar prosecutions involved the former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, John Paul Funes, who was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison in October 2019 for embezzling nearly $800,000 from the nonprofit fundraising arm for Our Lake of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals.

Funes admitted stealing gift cards meant for cancer patients, flying family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games on charter flights labeled as “outbound patient transports,” and sending money to people who did little to no work for the OLOL Foundation. His fraudulent activities occurred over a seven-year period, beginning in 2012.

Fremin said at the time that Funes’ guilty plea and penalty should act as a warning.

“This defendant blatantly violated the trust bestowed upon him by the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation and people they serve by stealing valuable resources from those who needed it most,” he said.

In spring 2018, Fremin announced the indictments of dozens of defendants who authorities say were part of a Baton Rouge area-based drug trafficking network, marking the beginning of the largest prosecution in known history for the Middle District of Louisiana's federal court.

Some 41 people were charged with more than 80 counts of narcotics and firearms-related offenses, leading to many of their arrests. The drugs included methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. Leaders and high-ranking members of the trafficking organization received lengthy prison terms.

"Our number one goal ... is to ensure the public safety. This is not about filling jails, filling prisons. It's about ensuring our communities and neighborhoods are safe," Fremin said at the time.

Under his leadership the U.S. Attorney's Office's criminal division aggressively fought violent crime by pursuing violent offenders. In his first year in office those efforts resulted in a 103% increase in the prosecution of gun cases compared to the average of the prior four years, Fremin's retirement announcement stated.

The following year of 2019 saw a 176% increase in gun case convictions compared to the average of the previous four years, the press release said.