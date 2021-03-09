A lawsuit that aims to determine who is entitled to a deceased Baton Rouge man's $750,000 life insurance policy will remain on hold until criminal proceedings against his jailed widow have run their course, a judge ruled Monday.

Meshell Hale, who is charged with first-degree murder in her boyfriend's fatal 2015 poisoning and suspected in her husband's suspicious 2016 death, renounced her claim in September to her late husband's life insurance proceeds.

Hale's granddaughter recently petitioned state District Judge Tim Kelley to lift the stay in the civil case that he ordered in 2018. Joy Hale, 18, claims she is the rightful beneficiary to Arthur Noflin Jr.'s insurance money.

During a court hearing Monday, prosecutor Dana Cummings argued that recorded jail phone calls indicate Joy Hale planned to use the money from the case in civil court to pay for Meshell Hale's defense in a criminal case.

Cummings called that arrangement "unjust and offensive."

"It feels like Meshell Hale is committing a fraud on both courts," she told the judge.

A state appeals court ruled last fall that prosecutors can present evidence at Meshell Hale's murder trial about the suspicious death of Noflin, even though she hasn't been charged in his death.

+2 Prosecutors can attempt to link deaths of Baton Rouge woman's boyfriend, husband, appeals court says A Baton Rouge woman awaiting trial in the fatal 2015 poisoning of her live-in boyfriend lost another round Wednesday in her bid to prevent jur…

Brad Rhorer, one of Joy Hale's attorneys, said during Monday's hearing that he doesn't know what the teen planned to do with the insurance money, but he said it is her money.

Cummings said she took exception to Rhorer's suggestion that prosecutors are denying Meshell Hale a defense by objecting to the lifting of the stay in the civil case.

In the end, Kelley sided with Cummings and with Noflin's parents, who also objected to Joy Hale's request to lift the stay while the criminal case against Meshell Hale moves forward.

"I can see where they're all tied together," the judge said.

+4 $750,000 life insurance case put on hold until completion of Slaughter woman's criminal proceedings A $750,000 life insurance case involving a Baton Rouge man whose charred body was found in the back seat of his burned truck in New Orleans in…

Hale, 53, was married to Noflin, 42, at the time of Damian Skipper's death in June 2015. Skipper was her live-in boyfriend. Noflin was found dead in March 2016 inside his burned truck in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward. His charred body was found on the floorboard behind the first row of seats.

Skipper, 41, died after being treated for extreme abdominal pain and related symptoms the week prior to his death. It was believed he died of a heart attack, and he was buried without an autopsy. The cause of his death was determined to be barium poisoning after his body was exhumed following Noflin's death.

East Baton Rouge prosecutors have claimed in court documents that they have compelling evidence that Meshell Hale fatally poisoned Noflin. A New Orleans police detective testified at a hearing in Baton Rouge last year that Hale purchased barium acetate twice in 2015 before Skipper died, and once in 2016 before Noflin's death.

The week prior to his death, Noflin was hospitalized twice with the same symptoms Skipper had, according to prosecutors.

The cause and manner of Noflin's death remain unclassified. An autopsy showed no signs of trauma and determined he did not inhale any smoke, indicating Noflin was dead before his body was burned.

Detectives learned that Noflin was at Hale's Baton Rouge residence the day of his death. They also learned his truck passed a license plate reader on Interstate 10 East in LaPlace less than two hours before the vehicle was found, prosecutors have said in court documents.

A Jeep Patriot traveling two seconds behind Noflin's truck was rented by Nina Alexander, who was in a domestic relationship with Hale's daughter, Dominique Hale, the documents state.

Investigators have been looking into whether Dominique Hale and Alexander had anything to do with the possible dumping of Noflin’s body and truck, court records indicate.

+5 Widow, 2 other women closely scrutinized in suspicious death of BR man left in N.O. Police have spent the past couple of years gathering a mound of evidence potentially linking three women to the suspicious death of a Baton Ro…

Cummings has alleged that the motive for "each of the murders" is financial gain.

After Skipper died June 30, 2015, Hale claimed she and Skipper were married and she ultimately collected $10,000 in life insurance proceeds, prosecutors have said. Three weeks after Skipper's death, Noflin made Meshell Hale sole primary beneficiary of his $750,000 life insurance policy. The document also made Joy Hale the sole successor beneficiary.

Meshell Hale faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in Skipper's death. She does not have a trial date.