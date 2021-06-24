A Baton Rouge criminal court judge must add his 19th Judicial District Court colleagues to a lawsuit in his seniority-based fight for a civil seat on the state court, the Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed.

Judge Beau Higginbotham has 30 days to amend the lawsuit he filed in December against East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn.

Welborn had told Higginbotham that he lacked the authority to assign civil cases to the criminal court judge after a majority of Higginbotham's fellow 19th JDC judges passed him over for a civil seat on the court when longtime Judge Janice Clark retired at the end of 2020.

Higginbotham, who has served on the 19th JDC criminal bench since 2015, claims he was "next in line" based on seniority to move to the civil bench.

+3 Judge Higginbotham presses his claim to the civil docket. Could it be a stepping-stone move? Baton Rouge state Judge Beau Higginbotham told a special judge Monday that a majority of his 19th Judicial District Court colleagues ignored t…

Higginbotham was elected to the 19th JDC Division M seat in fall 2014, then to the Division C seat nearer to his home in fall 2019.

A majority of Higginbotham's colleagues decided he lost his seniority on the court when he switched criminal divisions, and lost his right to lay claim to Clark's old civil seat.

Higginbotham's lawsuit, however, argues there was "no gap" in his service on the court.

A retired judge appointed by the state Supreme Court to hear Higginbotham's lawsuit ruled in February that, because the judge's beef is with the colleagues who snubbed him for the civil seat, he must add them to the lawsuit.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Higginbotham appealed that decision. The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled against him in April on that point, and a unanimous Supreme Court did the same Tuesday.

"We view the recent decision by the Supreme Court as further assurance that our handling of this matter has been correct," Welborn said Thursday in a written statement.

Higginbotham was presiding over a jury trial Thursday, and his attorneys did not reply to a request for comment. The judge has said previously he cannot discuss the lawsuit.

Higginbotham's lawyers have argued that Welborn declined to perform his "clear and specific ministerial duty" to begin allotting civil cases to Higginbotham. The clerk of court denies that allegation.

Ad hoc Judge Emile St. Pierre had ruled in February that what Higginbotham requested of Welborn was not purely ministerial and concluded that the 19th JDC judges are indispensable parties in the litigation.

Nine of Higginbotham's 19th JDC colleagues told Welborn's office in a Jan. 4 order to allot the civil cases that formerly would have gone to Janice Clark to Judge Ron Johnson, who was elected in fall 2019. A week later, a second order from 10 of the court's 15 judges informed the clerk's office that Johnson and fellow 19th JDC Judge Kelly Balfour would evenly share those civil cases while also splitting a criminal docket.

+2 Judge Beau Higginbotham's fight over seniority, civil seat moving to appeals court A 19th Judicial District criminal judge is taking his seniority-based fight for a civil seat on the Baton Rouge state court to an appeals court.

Higginbotham is the son of former 1st Circuit Judge Toni Higginbotham and ex-19th JDC Judge Leo Higginbotham.

Clerk of Court spokesman Fred Sliman said Welborn's legal defense is being paid out of the office's general fund. Sliman said the office receives less than 2% of its budget from taxpayer sources. All other funds are self-generated through legislated costs and fees, he said.