A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in a fatal Plank Road shooting in February.
Karon Young, 25, of 1832 Virginia St., was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Juan Quiett Jr., 26.
A second man has been arrested in the Feb. 17 fatal shooting of a man following an argument in a Plank Road parking lot, Baton Rouge police say.
The grand jury, however, took no action against a second Baton Rouge man, Tyus Thomas, 25, who was arrested on a second-degree murder count a week after the Feb. 17 shooting.
Police have said Quiett was shot to death shortly before midnight following an argument in a parking lot at 6224 Plank Road.
Young, who was arrested in early March, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.
