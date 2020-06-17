A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in a fatal Plank Road shooting in February.

Karon Young, 25, of 1832 Virginia St., was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Juan Quiett Jr., 26.

+2 Second man arrested in fatal shooting on Plank Road last month, Baton Rouge police say A second man has been arrested in the Feb. 17 fatal shooting of a man following an argument in a Plank Road parking lot, Baton Rouge police say.

The grand jury, however, took no action against a second Baton Rouge man, Tyus Thomas, 25, who was arrested on a second-degree murder count a week after the Feb. 17 shooting.

Police have said Quiett was shot to death shortly before midnight following an argument in a parking lot at 6224 Plank Road.

Young, who was arrested in early March, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

One killed in Plank Road parking lot shooting, Baton Rouge Police report One person was killed in a shooting Monday night on Plank Road, Baton Rouge Police reported.