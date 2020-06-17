Karon Young
A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in a fatal Plank Road shooting in February.

Karon Young, 25, of 1832 Virginia St., was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Juan Quiett Jr., 26.

The grand jury, however, took no action against a second Baton Rouge man, Tyus Thomas, 25, who was arrested on a second-degree murder count a week after the Feb. 17 shooting.

Police have said Quiett was shot to death shortly before midnight following an argument in a parking lot at 6224 Plank Road.

Young, who was arrested in early March, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

