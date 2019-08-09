The prosecution and defense rested their cases Friday at the second-degree murder trial of a Greenwell Springs man accused of fatally shooting two Baker men in 2017.

William Bottoms Jr., 29, who faces a mandatory term of life in prison if found guilty as charged, did not testify in his own defense. His attorney, Jarvis Antwine, called no witnesses.

One of the final witnesses called to the stand Friday by prosecutor Dana Cummings was a DNA analyst who testified that the DNA of Bottoms and his girlfriend at the time, Megan Gaylord, was found on a holster recovered from a car in which the bodies of Dedrick Dewayne Williams, 23, and Mohamed Sead Hussain, 29, were discovered on June 1, 2017, in northern St. Helena Parish.

Crime scene photographs shown to an East Baton Rouge Parish jury earlier in the week showed the holster resting next to the front passenger seat near the door.

Gaylord, who was once charged as an accessory in the case but no longer faces that charge, testified Thursday that Bottoms was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car she was driving when Bottoms -- without warning or provocation -- shot Williams and Hussain as the two men sat in the back seat.

Cummings and Antwine will give their closing arguments Friday afternoon, and then the jury will begin deliberating.

Williams and Hussain were shot in the head. Gaylord, 29, of Greenwell Springs, testified the shooting occurred on Plank Road between Baker and Zachary.

She and Bottoms later abandoned the car off La. 37 in rural Grangeville.

Bottoms' twin brother, Lawrence Bottoms, was shot to death in April in Mississippi after pulling a gun on Hancock County sheriff's deputies trying to serve a warrant on him out of East Baton Rouge Parish for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.