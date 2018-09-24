The state Supreme Court has rejected a condemned killer's request for a new trial in the 1993 ambush slaying of Baton Rouge police Cpl. Betty Smothers and wounding of a grocery store manager during a late-night bank deposit.

The Louisiana high court said its ruling Friday marks the end of Henri Broadway's bid for state post-conviction relief.

Broadway's case now moves to the federal court system.

Broadway is one of two Baton Rouge men who were convicted and sentenced to die in the fatal shooting, but Kevan Brumfield was resentenced to life in prison in 2016 after federal courts ruled he is intellectually disabled and therefore not eligible for the death penalty.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2002 barred the execution of mentally disabled inmates.

Brumfield was accused of firing the bullets that killed the 36-year-old Smothers outside a Jefferson Highway bank on Jan. 7, 1993. Smothers' six children include former Catholic High School, Florida State University and NFL running back Warrick Dunn.

Broadway also fired into Smothers' police car and wounded Kimen Lee, the then-grocery store manager that Smothers was escorting to the bank in an off-duty capacity to make a night deposit.

Lee has said she was wounded by both men. The state Supreme Court said she was shot 11 times.