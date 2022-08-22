How far can Facebook insults and accusations go before they become defamatory? A state judge in Livingston Parish is scheduled to take up that question Tuesday in the case of a middle school librarian suing a conservative group.
Amanda Jones, president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians, is suing Citizens for a New Louisiana and its executive director, Michael Lunsford, for defamation following numerous posts on the organization’s Facebook page alleging she is fighting for allowing children access to “sexually erotic and pornographic material.”
“Defendant Lunsford and Defendant CFANL have portrayed, and continue to portray, Amanda Jones as a criminal and a pedophile — one who supports dissemination of ‘pornographic materials’ to elementary school children,” the lawsuit alleges.
The posts began after a Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting last month, where debate centered on potentially restricting access to a list of eight books for children and preteens about dating, sexuality and gender identity issues. The board has not yet taken any action the request. Both Jones and Lunsford attended the meeting — Jones spoke against potential restrictions; Lunsford spoke in favor.
“Why is she fighting so hard to keep sexually erotic and pornographic material in the kid’s section?” one post from the organization reads.
Jones is also suing Livingston resident Ryan Thames, who runs a Facebook page called “Bayou State of Mind” and who has accused Jones of sexually targeting and grooming children and who has revealed her place of employment in posts, according to court documents. For instance, the lawsuit quotes one post on the Bayou State of Mind site claiming Jones has been "advocating for teaching anal sex to 11-year-olds."
Ellyn Clevenger, Jones’ attorney, said Jones no longer feels safe at work and has received death threats as a result of the accusations. Clevenger said said Jones hopes to get a permanent injunction against these organizations to remove the posts made about her and to prevent them from posting about her in the future, along with punitive damages.
“We’re not asking that the judge make them lay down rose petals in front of her feet all day every day or give her $50,000,” Clevenger said. “We’re just asking that the judge ask them to stop what they are doing when it’s obviously harming her.”
Jones also sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the groups to remove the posts and keep the defendants from the middle school where she works, though the judge declined to issue those since no defendant has yet been served with the lawsuit.
Lunsford said that as of Friday afternoon he still had not been served and that he can’t speak directly on Jones’ lawsuit without legal counsel.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” Lunsford said. “I’ve never had any problem. You know, the truth is the truth. And you know what? The courts fall where they may.”
He added that he doesn’t condone violence against anyone, and that he receives death threats for his involvement in library affairs as well.
“When I hear people say, ‘Oh, I’m getting death threats,’ I say, ‘Let me show you mine,’” Lunsford said. “We’ve kind of devolved to this. It’s unfortunate. But that’s not me, I’m not that guy.”
Lunsford has been active in the changes to Lafayette Parish’s libraries, having challenged two books: “This Book is Gay” and “The V-Word.” The Parish gained national attention earlier this summer for removing its pride-month displays and removing books related to the topic.
LSU Law professor Christine Corcos said to prove defamation, Jones will have to show that Lunsford and Thames each made a false statement appearing to be a fact, that the statement was communicated to a third party (their Facebook followers) and that the statement “tended to lower the reputation” of Jones in the Livingston community.
What could affect the outcome of the hearing is if Jones is considered a public figure. Public figures have a higher bar to reach to prove defamation — they have to prove the statements were made maliciously, whereas ordinary citizens need only prove the statements were made recklessly.
Clevenger says in the lawsuit that Jones is a private citizen, though Corcos said the judge may classify Jones as a “limited-purpose public figure” — someone who is temporarily public because they voluntarily participated in a public controversy — because she labeled herself as the representative of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians at the library board meeting.
The Livingston library debate followed an ongoing national trend of restricting access and outright banning books pertaining to LGBTQ+ and racial issues. Amanda Jones isn’t the only librarian under backlash, either — librarians nationwide are becoming victims of harassment for speaking against restrictions in libraries, the New York Times reported last month.
“My client’s not trying to make a political statement. She’s not trying to take them for a bunch of money,” Clevenger said. “This is not something she’s relishing — she’s just trying to stand up for herself.”
Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Erika Sledge is scheduled to hear the matter at the Livingston Parish courthouse Tuesday at 1 p.m., unless Lunsford and his organization are not served by then, in which case the hearing will be delayed.