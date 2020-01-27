A Baton Rouge woman accused of beating her 93-year-old mother with a belt while the elderly woman sat on a toilet saw her bail hiked Monday to $150,000 by a judge who said a video of the incident was "very jarring."
State District Judge Kelly Balfour, who had previously set Lottie Morgan's bail at $1,500, upped it Monday after viewing the video in his chambers. It was not played in open court. The judge said the new evidence was not available to him in mid-January when he set her initial bail.
“Watching that video was very jarring,” Balfour said as Morgan, dressed in green East Baton Rouge Parish Prison clothes, stood before him with her attorney, Dele Adebamiji. The judge said the conduct he observed on the video was unacceptable.
Adebamiji said after court that he’s not sure Morgan will be able to make bail and get out of jail.
Morgan, 57, pleaded not guilty to aggravated second-degree battery and cruelty to persons with infirmities. Balfour set her next court date for April 21.
The judge ordered that she attend an anger management class, undergo a mental health evaluation, and have no contact with the victim. The judge said Morgan cannot return to the home where her mother is living.
Morgan had returned to the residence after posting her original $1,500 bail. On Friday, 19th Judicial District Court Commissioner Kina Kimble ordered Morgan taken into custody pending Monday's hearing.
Prosecutor Michelle Shelton argued Monday that the cellphone video shows Morgan beating her mother with a belt while the elderly woman sat on the toilet. Shelton said the victim can be heard crying out in pain. If Morgan can treat her own mother that way, the prosecutor said, she could also be a threat to others.
Adebamiji argued the victim's identity cannot be verified on the video, nor can the extent of her injuries.
Shelton told the judge that officers found bruises on the woman and obtained a video allegedly showing Morgan hitting her with a belt. The prosecutor said a witness identified Morgan as the person swinging the belt and yelling at the victim.
The woman's grandson posted the video of the beating on Twitter on Wednesday. As of Friday, it had been retweeted more than 42,600 times.
Morgan was initially booked on cruelty to persons with infirmities. Prosecutors added the aggravated second-degree battery charge Thursday after reviewing the complete police report and the video.
Adebamiji said last week that Morgan is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after caring for several elderly family members.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said state and local elderly protective services offices have applied for funding from crimes victims reparation funds to to help pay for a sitter for Morgan’s mother.