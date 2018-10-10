A Zachary man accused of raping a 5-year-old girl in 2014 was acquitted Tuesday by an East Baton Rouge Parish jury.

Bruce Blanchard Jones, 26, was found not guilty of aggravated rape. A conviction on that charge would have carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

"I think the jury listened to everything," Sara Clarke, who represents Jones, said Wednesday. She noted that both Jones and the girl testified.

Prosecutors initially charged Jones in 2015 with oral sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13, but a mistrial was declared in May 2017 when a jury could not reach a verdict on that charge.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury then indicted Jones on aggravated rape in July 2017, setting the stage for a second trial.

Clarke said the jury voted 10-2 to acquit Jones.

