A state judge set bail at $100,000 Friday for Alton Sterling's 18-year-old son, who is accused of raping an 8-year-old boy last weekend while babysitting the child.

Cameron Sterling is being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Prosecutor Larry McAlpine told District Judge Don Johnson during a hearing Friday that Sterling might have mental health issues and that Sterling will be evaluated soon by a prison psychiatrist. The purpose of that evaluation, Sterling’s attorneys said, is to determine whether Sterling needs treatment, and to what degree.

Dedrick Moore, one of Sterling's lawyers, said the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office is amenable to revisiting the bail amount if it is determined that Sterling should be sent to a mental health facility for treatment.

Ron Haley Jr., who also represents Sterling, said outside the courtroom that the first order of business “is to get him help.” Sterling, he said, had been diagnosed previously with mental health issues.

Cameron Sterling, 18-year-old son of Alton Sterling, accused of raping 8-year-old The 18-year-old son of Alton Sterling is accused of raping an 8-year-old boy while he was babysitting the child last weekend, according to Bat…

“Given his mental health condition, jail is not where he needs to be,” Haley said, adding it was too early to comment on the first-degree rape charge.

An arrest warrant says Sterling took the child into a bedroom, locked the door and raped him. Sterling denied anything happened when the child’s mother questioned him, the warrant states, but Sterling also told the woman he had some type of episode at the time.

Sterling’s father, Alton Sterling, was fatally shot in July 2016 while Baton Rouge police officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II attempted to arrest the 37-year-old man outside a North Foster Drive convenience store.

The officers had responded to a complaint that a black man matching Alton Sterling's description was selling CDs outside the store and had threatened someone with a gun. Salamoni shot Sterling six times during a brief struggle. A loaded handgun was found in Sterling's pocket.

Salamoni was later fired; Lake was suspended for three days for his role.

The deadly shooting, which was captured on video and shared on social media, sparked protests in Baton Rouge and across the country.