Jurors found alleged serial killer Kenneth Gleason guilty of first degree murder Monday in one of three incidents in which he is accused of killing or shooting at Black residents of Baton Rouge.
Gleason, who is White, was accused of fatally shooting two Black men in the city and firing into the home of a Black family on his street in the Hickory Ridge subdivision off Coursey Boulevard, all over a four-day period in September 2017.
Gleason, who is White, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal Sept. 14, 2017, shooting of Donald Smart, 49, as he walked along Alaska Street just north of the LSU campus to his overnight shift at Louie’s Café. But to convict Gleason on that charge, the jury also had to find that he fatally shot Bruce Cofield, 59, two days earlier on Sept. 12, 2017, as Cofield sat at a bus stop near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and South Acadian Thruway.
Gleason also was indicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the non-fatal shooting, in which he's accused of firing three shots into the home of a Black family on his street, Sandy Ridge Drive.
Gleason faces a mandatory life sentence. He will be sentenced on Aug. 23.
Prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty after consulting with Smart's family.
Prosecutor Dana Cummings was asked if she had thought about what might have happened if Gleason was not arrested when he was.
"I don't even want to think about that," she said. "He didn't get that opportunity, thanks to the police work."
Gleason was not charged with a hate crime, but an FBI agent testified last week that Gleason searched the internet between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16, 2017, for topics such as White nationalism, genocide and Nazi propaganda.
Gleason's lawyers have said he studied German at LSU. He attended the university for one year starting in the fall of 2012.
Cummings said in her closing argument that all three shootings were linked by ballistics. She also said that Cofield’s killing and the non-fatal shooting were linked to Gleason through DNA evidence left on shell casings recovered at those scenes.
A total of 26 9 mm shell casings were found at the three shooting scenes.
Cummings said Gleason used hollow-point bullets “that would do the utmost damage.”
“He was out hunting random Black men,” she said.
Cummings said after the verdict that the DNA and ballistic evidence was just too strong for the defense to overcome.
"Forensic science evidence is very difficult to overcome," he said.
“I believe he thinks he’s so intelligent he’s going to toy with police,” she said of the former Eagle Scout and Baton Rouge High School graduate. “Is this a game to him? Are these men expendable?”
In both slayings, Gleason was accused of shooting his victims from his car and then getting out, standing over them and firing more bullets, Cummings noted.
The murder weapon was never found, but the prosecutor said that is because Gleason “was in control” of the evidence. She reminded jurors that Gleason bought a 9 mm gun in November 2016 and applied to buy a silencer in July 2017.
The day before the Sandy Ridge shooting, Cummings said Gleason searched the internet for “how to make a suppressor out of a Maglite,” and the morning after Cofield was gunned down, Gleason searched for “define murder.” The day after Smart’s slaying, Gleason further searched for “serial killer,” she said.
One of Gleason’s lawyers, Ashly Earl, told the jury in his closing argument that Smart and Cofield “didn’t deserve their fates.” But he said no eyewitness identified Gleason as the triggerman in either slaying, and no fingerprints were found at the scenes and no evidence was found in his car.
“He gets the benefit of the doubt,” Earl said. “The state has failed to do their job. They have not proven their case.”
One eyewitness testified more than a week ago at the trial that Gleason is not the man he saw at the Cofield scene, Earl reminded the jury.
“They have not done their job, y’all,” he said.
Cummings said Monday that witness has “zero credibility.”