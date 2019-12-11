A man and two women were indicted Wednesday in the Aug. 31 armed robbery and killing of a 36-year-old Zachary man inside a Baton Rouge hotel room.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury charged Peter Lawrence Hinkle, 41, of Ethel, and Brandy Verrett, 38, and Rachael A. Day, 30, both of Denham Springs, with second-degree murder and armed robbery in the slaying of Jody Arcediano.

Third person arrested in murder of man shot in Baton Rouge hotel room during robbery A third person was arrested Wednesday in the robbery and murder of a man in a local hotel room, Baton Rouge Police said.

Verrett and Day are accused of setting Arcediano up to be robbed, Baton Rouge police have said. Hinkle is accused of robbing and killing the victim.

Arcediano was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 1 at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Plaza Americana Drive off Airline Highway and Interstate 12.

Zachary man found shot to death inside Baton Rouge hotel room, police say A man found dead of gunshot wounds in a Baton Rouge hotel room Sunday was the victim of a homicide, Baton Rouge police said Monday.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Richard Anderson.