A federal judge Tuesday sentenced a Prairieville woman to 18 months in prison for wire fraud after she admitted she defrauded a program set up to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.
April R. Falgoust, 46, must also repay nearly $148,000 to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and forfeit $143,800 in improperly received gains. U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick also ordered that Falgoust serve three years of supervised release after leaving prison following her wire fraud conviction.
The SBA made money available under the CARES Act. Prosecutors said it had investigated schemes involving economic injury disaster loans, the paycheck protection program and other relief set up to help people and businesses who suffered economic losses during the pandemic.
Falgoust admitted that she filed false applications for disaster loans through the names of five companies: “LA Fitness & Tan, LLC,” “FalgouStrong Fitness, LLC,” “Boss Lady Suits,” “Forever the Baddest Makeup,” and “Hemphire Seed & Nutrients.” The applications misstated the companies’ gross revenues, costs, number of employees, and the nature of the companies' losses during the pandemic.