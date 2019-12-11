A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in the Aug. 3 shooting death of a 22-year-old man at a North Donmoor Avenue apartment complex.

Damian Dowels, 29, of 6259 Calion Drive, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Samuel Chocico.

The panel also indicted Dowels on counts of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A witness told police that an unknown man had pistol-whipped Chocico and demanded money, Dowels' arrest report states. Chocico handed over his wallet, and the assailant took two cell phones from the home. The assailant then shot and killed Chocico, and left on a blue bicycle, the report says.

Detectives later found surveillance video from the apartment that shows Dowels leaving the apartments at the time of the killing on a blue bike. They also saw that he was wearing yellow gloves at the time of the crime, the report states.

Investigators later found two cell phones next to two yellow gloves in a nearby storm drain, and were able to take a DNA profile from the gloves that matched Dowels.

A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.