Two former contract workers severely burned in a 2016 explosion at ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge refinery can pursue their claims against the manufacturer of a valve that malfunctioned, an appeals court has ruled.

The workers reached a financial settlement with Exxon and others in 2019, but a 19th Judicial District Court judge dismissed their claims against the valve maker, Flowserve US Inc.

In 2016 ExxonMobil explosion, two burned contractors reach settlement with company Two former contract workers severely burned in a November 2016 explosion at ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge refinery reached a financial settlement M…

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal last week reversed the judge, Trudy White, and reinstated their claims, saying a jury should decide the matter.

Lawyer Darrel Papillion, who represents one of the men, said Wednesday he believes the appellate court made the right call and is pleased with its decision to allow his client's claim against the manufacturer of the valve to proceed to trial.

Any appeal of the ruling would go to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The Nov. 22, 2016, explosion in an alkylation unit of the 2,100-acre refinery came after an Exxon employee disassembled a malfunctioning valve, the state Department of Environmental Quality said in a 2017 report. The worker was trying to open a pipe but was unable to use a hand wheel.

When the worker disassembled the valve, it released isobutane, which was ignited by welding equipment about 70 feet away, the report stated. The explosion left four workers with critical burns and two other workers with minor injuries.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

A federal agency that investigates industrial chemical accidents ruled that the worker was following "accepted practice" in stripping down the malfunctioning valve, the Chemical Safety Board said in 2019.

But the particular malfunctioning valve the workers were trying to open — unlike roughly 97 percent of pipe valves in the sprawling plant — was a "30-plus-year-old design," which meant pulling it apart "can have catastrophic consequences," the board said in a video detailing the fire.

+4 See Safety Board animation explaining events leading to November fire at ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge refinery An operator at ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge refinery whose disassembly of a pipe valve triggered a fireball that severely injured four workers was…

Chief Judge Vanessa Whipple wrote for a three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit that a genuine issue of material fact remains "as to whether or not Flowserve should have reasonably anticipated this `hazard' at the time the valve was manufactured."

Another outstanding issue for a jury to decide is whether an alternative design of the valve existed that was capable of preventing the contract workers' injuries, Whipple stated.

"Because we have found a question of fact remains unresolved herein as to whether the valve was unreasonably dangerous on the basis of design, we pretermit discussion of whether a genuine issue of material fact also remains as to whether the valve was unreasonably dangerous due to the lack of an adequate warning," she added.

After the Chemical Safety Board's release of the video detailing the fire, ExxonMobil said an internal investigation by the company identified the cause of the incident and the company took "appropriate corrective action."

The ExxonMobil refinery was also the scene of a fatal explosion in December 1989, in which two people were killed and several others injured.