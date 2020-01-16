A Gonzales man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the 1995 abduction and rape of a Baton Rouge woman who was given a choice to either be raped "or die."

Allen G. Causey, 43, was convicted last summer of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He admitted Thursday that he committed crimes that night but denied raping the woman.

"I can't imagine how horrific it was for the victim," state District Judge Fred Crifasi said at Causey's sentencing.

A second defendant in the case, Leighton T. Hills, 43, of Baton Rouge, was previously sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to forcible rape.

DNA evidence links both men to the crimes, authorities have said. They were arrested and indicted in 2016.

Causey and Hills were accused of driving up to the woman as she walked along South Choctaw Drive on April 14, 1995, and offering her a ride, a police report states. She initially turned their offer down, but after driving past her several times, she accepted their second offer.

Once in the car, the men drove past the woman’s street, and when she asked where they were taking her, one of the men held a sharp metal object against her neck and said, “She didn’t think she was going to get a free ride without giving up something,” the report says.

She was given a choice to be raped “or die,” the report adds.