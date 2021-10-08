A Delhi man has been sentenced to nearly 2½ years in federal prison after admitting he lied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture about how many children he was feeding under the agency's summer food service program.
Corey Roshel Powell, 43, was sentenced to 29 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's office said Friday.
According to prosecutors, Powell operated the NELLA Foundation, a nonprofit organization at Darrow that participated in the summer food program. In 2014 and 2015, the government said, Powell and a co-defendant inflated the number of meals NELLA served to low-income children, then submitted those false numbers with claims for reimbursement.
Across the two summers, the fraudulent claims totaled around $245,000. Powell and the co-defendant used the money for car payments and rent, or withdrew money as cash, according to the U.S. Attorney's office at Baton Rouge. The prosecutors said the two were caught after defaulting on lines of credit used with food distribution companies.
The summer food program was established to ensure children from low-income homes have meals when school is not in session.
Last year, the former day-to-day manager of the NELLA Foundation, Janie Johnson Smith, 40, of Monroe was indicted on one fraud count. In July, Smith executed a plea agreement but court records Friday showed that Smith had not yet been sentenced.