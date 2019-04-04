The state and a Prairieville woman who lost control of her vehicle are both to blame for a 2014 crash in Ascension Parish that killed a young brother and sister and injured several others fishing alongside Bluff Road, an appeals court ruled.

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal agreed Wednesday with a jury's 2016 finding that the Department of Transportation and Development and Shawnette B. Taylor are 60 percent and 40 percent at fault, respectively, for the fatal crash.

The jury awarded $5.5 million in damages in lawsuits filed after the tragic crash.

Sarai "Ladybug" Lanus, 9, and her brother, Daylon "Duce" Lanus, 6, both of Geismar, were killed June 24, 2014, when Taylor's sport utility vehicle ran off the narrow, two-lane Bluff Road, also known as La. 928, and plowed into them, their father and two other adults.

An Ascension Parish jury found that stretch of Bluff was "defective," created an "unreasonable risk of harm" and said state highway officials knew of those conditions.

The 1st Circuit said it could not say that the jury's allocation of fault was in error.

"There is no evidence that Ms. Taylor was intoxicated or distracted in any other manner. The evidence is that she left the roadway to avoid a collision with another vehicle approaching from the opposite direction. Once she left the roadway, due to the narrow shoulder and the non-recoverable slope, she was unable to recover the roadway," Circuit Judge Allison Penzato wrote for the appellate court.

Taylor pleaded no contest in 2015 to a misdemeanor careless operation charge over the crash and was fined $175 in Ascension Parish Court. An Ascension Parish grand jury had declined to indict her on negligent homicide.