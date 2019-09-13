A Baton Rouge teenager is under indictment in the shooting death of his mother's 36-year-old boyfriend, whose decomposing body was found last month inside his Scotlandville home.

Aaron Young, 16, of 1058 Townsley St., was charged with second-degree murder by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Thursday in the slaying of Michael "Mikey" Allen.

Investigators determined Allen was killed following a number of domestic disputes with his girlfriend, and that her son was familiar with the arguments between his mother and Allen, Baton Rouge police have said.

Young's mother was not present during the shooting, police added.

Young allegedly shot into Allen's house from the outside, striking him in the head. The home on Townsley Street is in a residential neighborhood off Scenic Highway just a short distance from the Southern University campus.

The indictment states that Allen was killed on or about Aug. 10.

Young could be sent to prison for life without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence if he's convicted of second-degree murder. A sentencing hearing would then he held to consider his young age and other factors.