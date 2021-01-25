Baton Rouge state Judge Beau Higginbotham told a special judge Monday that a majority of his 19th Judicial District Court colleagues ignored their own seniority rule when they rejected his request last month to move from the criminal bench to a vacant seat on the civil bench.

Higginbotham, who has served on the 19th JDC since January 2015 and has handled a criminal docket the entire time, told an ad hoc judge that he was "next in line" for the civil docket that 19th JDC Judge Janice Clark relinquished when she retired Dec. 31.

"We go by seniority. That didn't happen in this case," he testified just down the hall from his own 19th JDC courtroom at a hearing in his lawsuit against East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn.

Higginbotham, a former East Baton Rouge assistant district attorney who is the son of former state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and former 19th JDC Judge Leo Higginbotham, claims Welborn unlawfully failed to perform his ministerial duty when he refused to allot civil cases to the judge.

Welborn had told Higginbotham in a letter that the clerk of court lacked the authority to do what the judge had requested.

Higginbotham is asking Emile St. Pierre, an ad hoc judge appointed by the state Supreme Court to hear the case, to recognize his seniority on the 19th JDC and order Welborn to allot civil cases to him.

St. Pierre, after listening Monday to arguments from attorneys for Higginbotham and Welborn as well as the testimony of Higginbotham and a Clerk of Court administrator, took the case under advisement.

"I won't be long with it," he told the parties.

In a Jan. 4 order from nine of the 19th JDC judges, Welborn's office was told to allot the civil cases that formerly would have gone to Janice Clark to Judge Ron Johnson. A week later, a second order from 10 of the court's judges informed the clerk's office that Johnson and fellow 19th JDC Judge Kelly Balfour would evenly share those civil cases while also splitting a criminal docket.

Higginbotham contends he has more seniority than both of those judges and should handle Clark's former civil docket.

"The clerk of court is caught in the middle. He just wants to abide by the law," Jeff Cody, one of Welborn's lawyers, told St. Pierre.

Cody argued that the 19th JDC's seniority rule is "merely a policy," not a law that authorizes Welborn to do what Higginbotham has requested.

Stuart Kottle, one of Higginbotham's attorneys, said the 19th JDC's seniority rule is clear and not discretionary when it comes to what the clerk of court must do.

"Judge Higginbotham had the right to move to the civil seat," Kottle told St. Pierre.

Higginbotham has declined comment on the pending litigation and has not commented publicly on why he wants to move to the civil bench.

Former 19th JDC Judge Todd Hernandez, who retired in 2019 after serving eight years on the criminal bench and another 10 years on the civil bench, said in a phone interview Monday that what makes a civil docket more desirable than a criminal docket, or vice versa, "is in the eye of the beholder."

There is no difference in pay between judges who handle either a civil or criminal docket.

For him, Hernandez said moving from the criminal bench to the civil bench was about "a change in the types of proceedings."

"It was just a desire to see different things, hear different types of cases," he said.

A civil docket involves no less work than a criminal docket, he added.

Hernandez acknowledged that some district court judges who have a desire to someday move up to an appellate court want to have both criminal and civil court experience on their resume' before they make such a move.

"Certainly the experience in both bodes well for that endeavor," he said.

Higginbotham was elected to the 19th JDC Division M seat in fall 2014, then to the Division C seat nearer to his home in fall 2019. Ron Johnson, the twin brother of longtime 19th JDC Judge Don Johnson, also was elected in fall 2019.

There are 15 judges on the 19th JDC bench — eight with a criminal docket and seven with a civil docket.

A majority of Higginbotham's colleagues decided he lost his seniority on the court when he switched criminal divisions and, therefore, lost his right to lay claim to Clark's old civil seat.

Higginbotham's lawsuit maintains there was "no gap" in his service on the court.

The 19th JDC approved a new policy in mid-2019 that said judges are allowed, on the basis of "overall seniority," the opportunity to move from their present section to take over a vacant section.

The policy also provided that once a judge exercises the option to move from their present section to take over a vacant section, he or she will not retain seniority for the purpose of future moves and, instead, will go to the bottom of the "Seniority for Moves" list.

Higginbotham's lawsuit claims he has a "rightful claim to the civil bench."

Higginbotham's attorneys argued that even if his seniority began on Oct. 21, 2019, the date of his oath of office in Division C, he still has more seniority than Ron Johnson and Balfour because their oaths were dated after his.