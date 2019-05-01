A Denham Springs man who is fighting his conviction and life sentence in the 2013 heroin overdose of his girlfriend shouldn't be penalized for his appellate lawyers missing a key filing deadline at the state's top court by less than three minutes, his new attorneys contend.

Jarret McCasland, 30, was the first person convicted of second-degree murder in East Baton Rouge Parish under a seldom used provision of that murder statute that allows police to arrest someone on the charge if distributing or dispensing an illegal drug is the direct cause of the death.

Jury convicts Denham Springs man of murder, was accused of injecting girlfriend with heroin before her death

The Louisiana Supreme Court refused last year to consider McCasland's appeal of his second-degree murder conviction and life prison term because the court received his appeal paperwork two minutes and 50 seconds past a midnight deadline in May 2017.

"Two minutes and fifty seconds. Mr. McCasland lost his right to appellate review in the same amount of time it would take to listen to a song on the radio," Sam Winston and Jim Boren, his post-conviction attorneys, argue in papers filed last week at the Supreme Court.

Winston and Boren are asking the high court to reconsider McCasland's case, arguing that his appellate lawyers provided him ineffective assistance of counsel.

Chris Alexander, one of McCasland's appellate attorneys, previously asked the justices to reconsider their ruling, but that request was denied in September by a narrow 4-3 vote.

Alexander said Wednesday the process of electronically filing McCasland's appeal at the Supreme Court was initiated before the midnight deadline, "but due to a computer glitch was not recorded on their end until 12:03."

"We submitted proof of this from our computer folks and from the associate in our office who was responsible for filing the brief," he added.

Alexander said he's surprised the brief wasn't accepted "under the circumstances."

"This case is too serious. There is too much at stake here," he said.

Denham Springs man gets life sentence in 2013 overdose death of girlfriend, tells judge he is innocent

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III, whose office prosecuted McCasland in the death of 19-year-old Flavia "Cathy" Cardenas, said there is "no basis in law" for the relief sought by McCasland's new attorneys.

"This is the second attempt to have the same issue considered," Moore said.

"We believe the facts and circumstances of this case demonstrate that justice was served and that the Louisiana Supreme Court will continue to follow its own rules and regulations and will rule accordingly."

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed McCasland's conviction and sentence in April 2017.

The rarely used provision of the state's second-degree murder statute under which McCasland was charged doesn't require prosecutors to show a defendant specifically intended to kill.

The 1st Circuit said in its 2017 ruling that McCasland, "along with his actions, is the type of offender the statute meant to address."

His conviction in 2015 was unanimous.

Judge refuses to alter life sentence for Denham Springs man in girlfriend's alleged heroin death

McCasland's trial attorney, Rodney Messina, argued to the jury that Cardenas purchased the heroin and injected herself with a fatal dose at her mother's Baton Rouge house on July 26, 2013.

A friend of Cardenas, however, testified she saw McCasland inject Cardenas with heroin and cocaine earlier that evening at the friend's house.

McCasland didn't testify in his own defense. He told sheriff's detectives he injected Cardenas with cocaine the evening before she died but not heroin.

Prosecutors said McCasland had a history of drug dealing and argued he sent Cardenas a text message the afternoon before she died asking if she wanted to get high. Texts from McCasland indicated he continued to distribute heroin even after his girlfriend died, prosecutors told the jury.

Cardenas was taken to the hospital for a drug overdose in June 2012, her mother testified. Cardenas was 17 at the time and didn't know McCasland.

McCasland and Cardenas were arrested together in April 2013, three months before her death, on drug charges.