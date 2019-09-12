The father of a 1-year-old Baton Rouge boy who died May 4 of blunt force injuries to his chest and abdomen has been indicted on second-degree murder.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury returned that charge Wednesday against Terence N. Ransom, 33, of 6515 Hanks Drive, in the death of Josiah Crockett. A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory term of life in prison.

+3 Father accused of first-degree murder in 1-year-old Baton Rouge boy's death The father of a 1-year-old boy was arrested on first-degree murder Monday after his live-in girlfriend told investigators he punched the child…

Ransom's live-in girlfriend, Shanta Parker, told investigators he punched the child during a profanity-laced tirade.

Ransom and Parker, 29, were booked that day on distribution or manufacturing of a Schedule 1 drug, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ransom also was booked on illegal possession of stolen firearms.

The child's biological mother, Jimeelah Crockett, 28, who has been jailed on a second-degree murder count since 2017, gave birth to the child on May 5, 2018.

She is accused in the 2017 fatal shooting of Joseph Bunch III, 38, who she was dating at the time. Her trial date is Sept. 30.