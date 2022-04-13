National developer D.R. Horton "vigorously" denies building homes incapable of withstanding Louisiana's humidity, and says a proposed class action lawsuit that makes such claims is improper because arbitration is the agreed-upon remedy.
Attorneys for D.R. Horton Inc. — Gulf Coast say the lawsuit filed last month is premature and filed in an improper venue — Baton Rouge state court — because the plaintiffs' contract with D.R. Horton contains a binding arbitration clause covering the substance of the dispute.
"Plaintiffs cannot avoid mandatory arbitration by attempting to pursue a class action in state court," company lawyers James Brown, Charles Wilmore and Courtney Harper Turkington argue in court papers filed in the 19th Judicial District Court.
The lawyers are asking state District Judge Don Johnson to dismiss the lawsuit and compel the plaintiffs to deal with their claims through binding arbitration. Alternatively, the attorneys ask the judge to halt the lawsuit until the company has a chance to address the claims through arbitration.
"While D.R. Horton vigorously denies plaintiffs' claims, the agreement between the parties contains a binding arbitration clause governing the precise subject matter of this lawsuit and mandating that the parties arbitrate all disputes between them, including plaintiffs' claims in this lawsuit," the company's attorneys contend.
Johnson has scheduled a hearing May 16.
Lance Unglesby, one of the plaintiffs' lawyers, said Wednesday it was anticipated that D.R. Horton would move to compel arbitration "in an effort to avoid being held responsible for its treatment of hard-working Louisiana citizens" and to "further frustrate its homebuyers."
"Given the mounting evidence of D.R. Horton's defective work and systematic fraudulent misrepresentations to its homebuyers regarding the quality and construction of its Louisiana homes, we are confident that D.R. Horton will be held accountable," he said.
D.R. Horton brands itself as "America's builder."
The company has faced multiple lawsuits in the state, most recently the proposed class action filed by a Youngsville couple in the Acadiana area. Another lawsuit claims the developer built new homes in a neighborhood in a way that pushed water onto existing neighborhoods.
Ten Louisiana attorneys filed the most recent lawsuit in East Baton Rouge on behalf of the Youngsville couple and thousands of other homeowners in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.
The lawyers allege that D.R. Horton and one of its subcontractors, Bell Mechanical Services, knowingly constructed homes that cannot weather Louisiana humidity. The attorneys also claim the builder and its HVAC subcontractor did not properly address homeowner concerns raised during new home warranty periods.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter, who was a member of the city council in 2014, said last month he plans to propose stricter building codes in response to the lawsuit.
It alleges D.R. Horton and Bell Mechanical "conspired together to intentionally mislead" Alicia and West Dixon, of Youngsville, and other homebuyers in a "scheme of fraud and racketeering" while installing and repairing HVAC systems in the new homes.
The lawsuit claims the Dixons' home was constructed with improper attic ventilation and an improper air-conditioning system that created a negative pressure environment in the home, which draws warm, moist air inside.
The plaintiffs' attorneys say thousands of other homeowners across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast could be impacted, including those who bought a D.R. Horton home after 2012 and experienced problems with mold or mildew growth and damage to their homes not properly addressed during the home's warranty period.