Dog-fighting equipment, a blood-stained shed allegedly used for dog fighting, and 15 branded and injured pit bull dogs were found at a Baker man's residence when police searched the property in 2016, court records say.

On Monday, a Baton Rouge state judge set a March 28 trial date for Yusef Lateef Chew, 52, who is charged with 15 counts of training and possession of dogs for fighting.

On each count, he faces one to 10 years in prison and fines of $1,000 to $25,000.

Chew's attorney, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant Public Defender Keith Thornton, said shortly after a pretrial conference in the case Monday that his client denies the allegations and contends that two of his own dogs got into a fight in his own backyard.

An October 2016 search warrant affidavit says Baker police were called to investigate a dog-fighting incident in which a dog fatally attacked another dog in the backyard of Chew's home.

Officers found 15 pit bulls, some covered in feces and some with no access to water. All of the dogs were branded with the letter "C", the affidavit states.

"The dogs showed signs of having been in fights; with multiple lacerations to the face and other locations of their bodies," the affidavit says, adding that some of the injuries had previously healed and others appeared to be fresh.

A detective observed what appeared to be a weighing mechanism bolted to the side roof of the residence and a deer camera facing the weighing apparatus "as if the weigh-ins of the animals were recorded via photographs," according of the affidavit.

After Chew refused to let officers search two locked sheds on the property, police obtained a search warrant and located a treadmill "with a chain used to hold a dog" on it and wooden boards on each side "so the animal would be kept in place," the affidavit says.

Police also found ammonia "used to `hype' the dogs up to fight"; a tournament guide for dogs, including names of participating dogs, weight and respective kennels, and the outcome of each fight; and a shed "used as a venue for dog fighting stained with blood," according to the affidavit.

East Baton Rouge prosecutors originally charged Chew in 2017 with one count of dog fighting and 15 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, but they amended the charges last October to 15 counts of training and possessing dogs for fighting.

Dog fighting and aggravated cruelty to animals also carry prison terms of one to 10 years.

Chew's lawyer and prosecutor Anjelica Torrance agreed on the March 28 trial date.

District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts is presiding over the case.