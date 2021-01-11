The sanity hearing for a Baton Rouge man suspected of killing three homeless people in December 2019 was pushed back Monday until March 30 to give doctors more time to examine him.

The doctors have been tasked with weighing in on whether they think Jeremy Anderson, 30, was sane at the time of the fatal shootings and also whether he can help his attorney.

Anderson pleaded not guilty last March to a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of Tony Williams, but his lawyer, Carson Marcantel, has said Anderson intends to enter dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Marcantel contends Anderson didn't know right from wrong when he allegedly shot Williams to death at a vacant house on Dec. 27, 2019.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said his office will prosecute Anderson as an alleged serial killer and introduce evidence of the Dec. 13, 2019, killings of Christina Fowler and Gregory Corcoran at Anderson's trial in the slaying of Williams. All three victims were shot in the head.

Fowler, 53, and Corcoran, 40, were found dead beneath the North Boulevard overpass. They were huddled in blankets beside an empty shopping cart less than a block from Anderson's home on South 17th Street.

Williams, 50, was discovered two weeks later shot to death on the front porch of a vacant home on 18th Street near Convention Street. That home is a few hundred feet from Anderson's home.

Moore has not indicated whether his office will seek the death penalty. If it chooses not to, Anderson would be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

Anderson was arrested last January in the slaying of Williams and in the killings of Fowler and Corcoran after officers received information from someone who heard him confess to the killing of Williams, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has said.

When officers questioned Anderson he made incriminating statements that placed him at the crime scene, the chief said. Anderson's arrest report says that while giving a statement to detectives, he confessed to killing Fowler and Corcoran.

Police don't have a motive for the slayings, and it's not known whether the victims were killed at random or specifically targeted — either for being homeless or for some other reason. Police said they weren't sure whether Anderson knew the victims.

State District Judge Tarvald Smith is presiding over the case.