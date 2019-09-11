A judge Wednesday set a March trial date for alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe in the 2017 slaying of a former BREC commissioner after doctors concluded he was sane at the time of the killing in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Sharpe, 38, of Clinton, is accused of fatally shooting three men and wounding another in four separate incidents in East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes during a four-month span in 2017.

Ad hoc Judge Bruce Bennett on Wednesday scheduled a March 2 trial date for Sharpe in the killing of ex-BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr., 66, in September 2017. He's charged with second-degree murder in that case.

Sharpe is charged in East Feliciana with second-degree murder in the fatal July 2017 shooting of Thomas Bass, 62, and first-degree murder in the October 2017 killing of Brad DeFranceschi, 48.

He also is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 wounding of Buck Hornsby.

Sharpe told investigators he killed to fill hunting "tags" issued to him by the government, an East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office report states. He said he had other tags that hadn’t been filled when he was arrested in October 2017, the report says.

Sharpe called police and identified himself as the shooter, authorities have said.

The shootings occurred within a 25-mile radius of Clinton. Sharpe's alleged victims were either working or walking on their properties near the road when they were shot.

Sharpe has been declared competent to stand trial by judges in both parishes.

Sharpe has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to all four charges against him. If a jury finds Sharpe not guilty by reason of insanity, he would be civilly committed and would not be subject to any criminal penalties, one of his attorneys, Tommy Damico, has said.

