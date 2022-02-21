A Greensburg man who killed seven Baton Rouge residents — six from the same extended family — in a 2012 alcohol-related crash has lost another round in his fight over how much of his 35-year prison term he must serve.
Brett Gerald, 39, was hoping to serve only 40% (or 14 years) of his sentence before being eligible for good-time release, but the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected his appeal last week and he'll instead have to serve 85% (or more than 29 years), which is required for crimes of violence.
The high court did not issue written reasons.
"In the days ahead we will explore other legal avenues available," Gerald's attorney, Andre Belanger, said Monday. "We are not giving up."
Vehicular homicide was not considered a violent crime at the time of the May 2012 crash on La. 67 near Slaughter. But in the two years following the fatal wreck, the state Supreme Court declared that vehicular homicide fits the definition of a crime of violence — and it was added to the list of such crimes in a Louisiana revised statute.
Gerald pleaded guilty in 2012 to seven counts of vehicular homicide, and state District Judge William Carmichael sentenced him in March 2013 to serve seven consecutive 10-year prison terms, specifying that five years of each 10-year sentence — a total of 35 years — would be served without the possibility of probation or parole.
A week after Gerald’s sentencing, the Supreme Court ruled in a separate case that vehicular homicide is the type of violent crime for which Louisiana law requires a defendant to serve at least 85% of a sentence.
The high court did not say if its ruling applied to crimes that occurred before its decision.
Carmichael resentenced Gerald in May 2013 to five years on each of the seven counts, with the sentences to run consecutively. Gerald was ordered to serve 85% of 35 years, or about 29 years and nine months.
The judge said the new sentence would result in roughly the same prison release date for Gerald as the one in the original sentence.
Gerald sued the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, and state District Judge Tim Kelley of Baton Rouge in 2020 ordered the department to calculate his vehicular homicide sentences as non-violent offenses for the purpose of good-time eligibility.
DPSC appealed the judge's ruling, and a three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal last fall reversed Kelley.
"While Mr. Gerald contends that his grievance lies with the Department's decision to designate his vehicular homicide offenses as crimes of violence, the Department contends that Mr. Gerald's offenses were designated as violent by the sentencing court. We agree," Circuit Judge John Michael Guidry wrote for the panel. "Therefore, it was the duty of the Department to carry out Mr. Gerald's sentence, as imposed."
Belanger said Monday he believes Kelley had reached the correct result.
"Not surprisingly we are disappointed in the (Supreme) Court's ruling," he added.
Gerald's blood-alcohol level was 0.15% after the 2012 crash. In Louisiana for those 21 and older, a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving.
Killed in the collision were Brenda Gaines, 64; her daughter, Denise Gaines, 33; and Denise Gaines' four children — Diamond Johnson, 12, Jyran Johnson, 6, Willie Gaines Jr., 15, and Rogerick Johnson Jr., 13. Another passenger in the car, Angela Matthews Mosely, 36, also died.
The victims were on their way home from church services in Clinton when Gerald's pickup struck their car head-on.
Gerald had three other DWI arrests before the fatal crash and one conviction.