A Baton Rouge man already charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in a Mother's Day shooting on Plank Road was indicted Wednesday in a fatal September shooting on North Ardenwood Drive.

Javonta Broden, 19, of the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Drive, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 11 slaying of Christopher Fields, 18.

At the time of that shooting, Broden was out on bond in the Mother's Day mass shooting that left five people injured at a Plank Road convenience store.

Broden and Desmond Rogers, 18, of the 8700 block of Old Hermitage, each were charged in June with five counts of attempted first-degree murder in the May 10 convenience store shooting.

The victims included two men, two women and a child. Police have said they believe all the victims in that case were bystanders, not the intended target.

Broden also is charged with armed robbery in an April 14 incident.

His murder case has been assigned to state District Judge Tarvald Smith. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.