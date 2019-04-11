A Zachary man convicted in a large-scale and violent drug trafficking ring in the Baton Rouge area was sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit more than $1 million, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Thursday.

Kelly D. Williams, 43, plotted with numerous individuals to obtain and distribute large quantities of cocaine and used violence and the threat of violence to advance the conspiracy, Fremin stated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick sentenced Williams to 21 years and 10 months in prison.

More than three dozen defendants were indicted in the federal case in 2015.

Two of them, Demitoris "Big Tachi" Alexander and his son, Tachi "Little Tachi" Williams, both of Gonzales, were convicted and are serving prison terms of life and nine years, respectively.

Another man, Colin Knox, of Baton Rouge, who federal authorities described as the drug ring's "enforcer," is serving a 30-year prison term in the case.

Authorities say the drug organization brought hundreds of pounds of cocaine from Houston to the Baton Rouge area. The ring used a now-defunct Baton Rouge day care center on Swan Avenue -- Emmanuel Child Development and Learning Center -- to stash drugs, authorities said.