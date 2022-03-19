Forty-six years ago, Louisiana’s highest court adopted the doctrine of "abatement ab initio" in a marijuana case the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office describes as a “victimless” crime.
The doctrine, which requires courts to set aside a conviction if the defendant dies while his appeals are pending, was used late last year by a state appeals court to throw out the first-degree murder conviction of the late Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason. His appellate lawyer had made that request.
The District Attorney's Office, which wants his conviction reinstated, argues in documents filed at the state Supreme Court that it’s past time to scrub the “outdated” doctrine, which the office argues is "illogical and hurtful" to victims in the Gleason case and the citizens of Louisiana.
In sharp contrast to the 1976 case of State v. Morris, which involved a conviction for a second drug offense involving marijuana that Assistant District Attorney Dylan Alge called a "victimless crime," Gleason was found guilty last April in the Sept. 14, 2017, shooting death of Donald Smart, 49, as the Black man walked along Alaska Street just north of the LSU campus to his overnight shift at Louie’s Café.
To convict Gleason, a White man, on the first-degree murder charge, which can be brought when there are multiple killings, the jury also had to find that he fatally shot Bruce Cofield, 59, two days earlier, as Cofield, who also is Black, sat at a bus stop near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and South Acadian Thruway.
Gleason, 27, also was accused of firing into the home of the only Black family on his street in the Hickory Ridge subdivision off Coursey Boulevard over a four-day span in 2017.
Gleason was found hanging in his Angola cell in September, a month after he was sentenced to life in prison.
Alge argues there has been a "seismic shift" in how society treats crime victims since the state Supreme Court's adoption 46 years ago of abatement ab initio.
"When Morris was decided advocacy about how victims were impacted by crime went largely unnoticed," he says in his brief to the high court. "That view has changed."
The Supreme Court said last month it would decide whether Gleason's conviction should be thrown out because he died in prison while appealing the verdict. The court gave both sides a chance to file written arguments. The deadline for Gleason's attorney to submit a brief is later this month.
The District Attorney's Office is asking the state high court to completely abandon abatement ab initio. The justices have said they will hear oral arguments on the court's next available docket.
Katherine Franks, who is handling Gleason's appeal, has said the Baton Rouge-based 1st Circuit Court of Appeal did not err in following the doctrine and throwing out the conviction.
Alge acknowledges in his Supreme Court brief that the appellate court "relied on controlling precedent from this Court to justify its actions," but he also notes that a "dwindling number of states still follow abatement ab initio."
The District Attorney's Office wants the high court to adopt what is referred to as the "Alabama Rule," which multiple jurisdictions have adopted. The rule allows for a note in the trial court record that says a conviction removed a defendant's presumption of innocence, but that the conviction was appealed and was neither affirmed nor reversed because the defendant died.
The Alabama Rule was used by the highest court in Massachusetts to overturn the vacating of former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez's first-degree murder conviction. He committed suicide in prison in 2017 while his appeal was pending. He was serving a life sentence.
The trial judge in that case threw out Hernandez's conviction, citing the abatement ab initio doctrine, but the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court reversed the judge and completely abandoned the doctrine. The phrase, in Latin, means "abatement from the beginning."
"We conclude that the doctrine of abatement ab initio is outdated and no longer consonant with the circumstances of contemporary life, if, in fact, it ever was," the Massachusetts high court said in 2019.
The Tennessee Supreme Court also abandoned their state's abatement ab initio procedure in 2019, calling it "obsolete" and saying its continued application "would do more harm than good." It had been adopted in 1966.
Alge, who says Massachusetts had adopted the doctrine around the same time as Louisiana, likewise argues abatement ab initio "serves no truly functional purpose and, among other things, undermines victim's rights." The doctrine abates not only the appeal but also all proceedings in the prosecution from its inception.
Alge reminds the high court that Gleason "put an entire city on edge" by "targeting a particular minority group."
"To now act as though nothing ever happened is plain wrong," he argues. "Whether this Court wholeheartedly abandons the doctrine of abatement ab initio or instead modifies it, a change is in order."
Gleason was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August and arrived at the Louisiana State Penitentiary on Sept. 20. He was found hanging in his cell two days later.
Alge says a formal declaration of suicide has not been made.