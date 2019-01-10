The husband of former Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, who authorities say recently confessed to killing her in 2011 before fleeing to his home country of Venezuela with their young daughter, was indicted Thursday on second-degree murder.

Oscar Alberto Lozada, 43, who moved to Mexico in 2016, was arrested there in September and extradited to Louisiana.

Sylviane Lozada's body has not been recovered. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office searched last fall for evidence on waterways along Interstate 10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

After Sylviane Lozada was reported missing in July 2011, investigators found blood in the garage of the couple's Baton Rouge home off Bluebonnet Boulevard in at least nine spots, including three walls and the ceiling, according to Oscar Lozada's arrest warrant. The samples were identified as Sylviane Lozada's blood.

The couple's daughter, Angelina, is now 12 and living with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.

Sylviane Lozada's killing followed years of documented domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. Authorities have said he was not arrested in any of those incidents because his wife said she didn't want to press charges, indicating to deputies that "would only make matters worse for her."

The Lozadas had been married for six years before she disappeared.

The last time family members heard from Sylviane Lozada was when she called her mother in Belgium on July 5, 2011, Oscar Lozada's arrest warrant says.

He purchased two round trip tickets to Caracas, Venezuela, the following morning. That same day, July 6, 2011, Lozada and his then-4-year-old daughter went to Lowe's Home Improvement, video surveillance shows, where he bought 15 bags of concrete mix and nine 5-gallon buckets with lids and luggage locks, the warrant states. He returned to Lowe's the next day and purchased six large plastic bins.

Authorities never found those materials.

Investigators confirmed that only Oscar Lozada and his daughter used their passports to leave the country.

Lozada was indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury. His case has been assigned to state District Judge Trudy White.

