When state District Judge Mike Erwin sentenced a Baton Rouge woman to 40 years in prison in the gruesome 2014 bedsore-related death of her 82-year-old mother, he said no case in his 27 years on the bench had affected him more.

Now, a state appeals court is being asked to decide whether Joleslie Looney's penalty — the maximum allowed for manslaughter — is cruel and unusual punishment, or proper and justified.

Looney's appellate attorney claims the lengthy prison term Erwin meted out in May is excessive for a 57-year-old woman and is essentially a life sentence.

"Ms. Looney's forty year sentence makes no meaningful contribution to acceptable goals of punishment and is nothing more than a purposeless and needless imposition of pain and suffering," Louisiana Appellate Project lawyer Bertha Hillman argues in documents filed at the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Allison Rutzen, however, sees things differently in her written arguments to the appeals court and focuses on the "ghastly condition" of Bessie Looney when she died in September 2014 and the pain and suffering she endured.

Rutzen notes that the elderly woman weighed a mere 82 pounds — down from 130 pounds in April 2013 — when she was found completely slumped over in a filthy wheelchair in her fly-infested home with only a dressing gown draped over her head. She was strapped into the chair at the waist, and a large wound on the right side of her body leaked "thick, green mucus."

"When the coroner's office removed the strap to get the decedent out of the wheelchair, a large chunk of her skin came off with the strap …," Rutzen says.

Joleslie Looney's daughter, 21-year-old Lauren Looney, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the case and was sentenced to five years in prison. She was 17 when her grandmother died in their North Acadian Thruway West home.

Dr. William "Beau" Clark, the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner, classified Bessie Looney's death a homicide, saying she died from a blood infection caused by severely infected bedsores. He also determined that malnutrition, dementia and heart disease contributed to her death.

Authorities said Joleslie and Lauren Looney were Bessie Looney's primary caregivers. The mother and daughter told police they were aware of Bessie Looney's condition but said it didn't appear severe to them, an affidavit of probable cause states.

Hillman contends Joleslie Looney was suffering from depression and stress when she was caring for her mother, and was overwhelmed.

"Joleslie had limited resources and the necessary skills to deal with the situation. Her mother was becoming increasingly weaker and demented, and she did not have a car, making it difficult for her to obtain proper medical treatment for Bessie," Hillman argues in the appeal.

Rutzen, though, points to what she termed Joleslie Looney's "complete inaction with respect to her mother."

"Admittedly, (Joleslie Looney) presented herself as a somewhat depressed and overwhelmed individual who had taken on more responsibility than she could handle. However, she brought her mother into the situation and refused to ask for help, in spite of the many people who testified that they could have provided help if asked," the prosecutor argues.

Rutzen adds that Joleslie Looney knew she was responsible for her mother's medical decisions, "yet she completely neglected this responsibility for at least a year prior to her mother's death."

"Anyone in (Joleslie Looney's) situation would have been overwhelmed. But, a reasonable person in that situation would have sought help when she realized the situation was spiraling out of control," Rutzen adds. "A reasonable person would not have done nothing -- especially for the very person who brought her into this world."

Rutzen describes Joleslie Looney's sentence as appropriate, justified, proper and proportionate.

Hillman vehemently disagrees.

"This case helps only to solidify Louisiana's unflattering position as the poster child for imprisonment and as the incarceration capital of the world," she insists.

The 1st Circuit's website indicates Chief Judge Vanessa Whipple and Judges Page McClendon and Toni Higginbotham will decide the case based on the written arguments filed by Hillman and Rutzen. The panel will not be hearing oral arguments.