A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting someone over an alleged bicycle theft has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 25-year prison sentence.

Johnnie Ulises Santiago, 44, had been charged with second-degree murder — punishable by life in prison — in the August 2019 slaying of Guillwane Kaufman, 36.

In the moments leading up to the shooting, Kaufman took a bike from outside an Airline Highway convenience store and started to ride off, police said. Santiago left the store and started chasing him, then pulled a gun and shot Kaufman.

An arrest report says Santiago shot Kaufman in the head, stood over him and then walked away, "leaving him for dead" on the side of Victoria Drive. Santiago lived on Victoria.

Kaufman died in the hospital several days later.

One of Santiago's attorneys, Joshua Newville, declined comment Tuesday on the negotiated plea.

State District Judge Fred Crifasi presided over the case.