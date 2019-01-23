A Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint behind a Scenic Highway building was indicted Wednesday on rape, kidnapping and firearms counts.

Karl Michael Johnson, 35, of 301 Elmer St., was arrested in October after DNA evidence implicated him in the Sept. 2 attack, Baton Rouge police have said.

Man arrested in rape at gunpoint after DNA evidence connects him to case, Baton Rouge police say A Baton Rouge man was arrested Saturday after DNA evidence implicated him in a rape at gunpoint that happened in September, according to a Bat…

Johnson threatened the woman with a gun by removing the magazine to show her it was loaded and said, "I'm not playing," a police report states.

Johnson held the gun to her head and raped her multiple times, the report says. She later identified him through photographs.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury charged Johnson with first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The prior conviction was for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.