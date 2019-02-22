Prosecutors are again asking a judge to revoke Baton Rouge rap artist Kentrell Gaulden's probation and send him to prison, citing his Feb. 11 arrest in Atlanta.

But an attorney for the 19-year-old Gaulden, who performs under the name NBA YoungBoy, said Friday his client is innocent of the most recent charges in Georgia. The attorney, James Manasseh, said there is no need for a probation revocation.

Gaulden has been arrested twice since state District Judge Bonnie Jackson gave him a suspended 10-year prison term and put him on three years' probation in August 2017 for an aggravated assault with a firearm guilty plea.

The charge stemmed from a nonfatal 2016 drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street in Baton Rouge.

One of the terms of Gaulden's probation was that he remain arrest- and conviction-free.

"It has become apparent to the State that the defendant has chosen to not abide by the conditions imposed by this Honorable Court," East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney April Leon wrote in a probation revocation motion filed late Thursday.

Manasseh and Leon appeared in Jackson's courtroom Friday for a probation review hearing in Gaulden's case, but the hearing was postponed until May 17.

Following a February 2018 arrest in Florida on a fugitive warrant from Georgia on domestic violence-related kidnapping and assault charges, Jackson added special conditions to Gaulden's probation a month later but chose not to revoke his probation.

Prosecutors had called for a revocation, calling Gaulden a "threat to society and the safety of others."

Gaulden's arrest earlier this month stemmed from an incident involving the housekeeping staff at an Atlanta hotel. Gaulden and a woman, Starr Thigpen, engaged in an altercation in their room with housekeeping staff after staff members entered the room, Atlanta police said. Thigpen also was arrested.

Gauden was charged with disorderly conduct, use of fighting words, disorderly conduct-physical obstruction of another, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

Manasseh said one of the disorderly conduct charges was dismissed Thursday, and he expects the remaining charges to eventually be dropped as well.

Manasseh claims members of the hotel housekeeping staff entered Gaulden's room to take pictures of him.