St. George organizers used Central as the model to craft preliminary plans for the city's operation, but an LSU economist testified Thursday that comparing Central and St. George is an apples-to-oranges comparison.
Central, which has a population three times smaller than St. George's, was the last municipality to incorporate independently in East Baton Rouge Parish. It did so in 2005.
LSU professor and economist Jim Richardson told a judge Thursday that organizers of St. George overestimated its revenues and underestimated expenses, which would lead St. George to a deficit.
"We looked at their numbers. They base it on Central. We think that is a very poor comparison," Richardson said on the fourth day of a judge trial of a lawsuit that seeks to stop St. George's establishment.
"Central may work very well, but it's apples and oranges you're trying to compare," he added.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council leader LaMont Cole filed the lawsuit against St. George's organizers after the new city's incorporation was approved by 54% of participating voters in its boundaries during the 2019 election.
After the legal team for Broome and Cole rested their case Thursday afternoon, retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady denied a defense request to dismiss the lawsuit.
The defense's first witness was University of Louisiana at Lafayette economics professor Cary Heath, who said Richardson taught him.
In their lawsuit, Broome's lawyers used research from two LSU professors, including Richardson, to build the argument that St. George proponents overestimated projected revenues and underestimated expenses for the proposed city of roughly 86,000 people. They also say the city-parish could lose more than $48 million in annual revenue if St. George's incorporation happened, causing layoffs and cuts to services.
"Almost any change unfortunately creates challenges," Heath testified.
Heath was asked about Census data that shows the parishes surrounding East Baton Rouge Parish growing while East Baton Rouge remains static and the population of the city of Baton Rouge declining.
"Nothing good economically happens when population declines," he said. "East Baton Rouge Parish better figure out why they're not keeping up."
St. George proponents are pushing for a new municipality as a way to help set up a new school district and gain more control over how some of their tax dollars are spent. The proposed city's budget would be built on sales tax revenue generated within its boundaries.
Central, which created its own school district, handed off much of the city's day-to-day functions to a private contractor, with a few services still managed under the city-parish's umbrella. Central officials say that model has resulted in annual surpluses for the city.
St. George organizers have indicated they intend to keep garbage collection and recycling, sewage and wastewater treatment, emergency medical services and 911, animal control, and parks and recreation under the oversight of the city-parish.
A private contractor will handle many administrative functions and municipal services, such as public works, maintenance of traffic signs and signals on municipal streets, drainage, planning and zoning, financial bookkeeping, building inspections, purchasing procurement, public relations, emergency response and floodplain management.
Law enforcement and fire protection would remain as-is. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office currently provides police services in unincorporated parts of the parish. St. George Fire already provides services in St. George area.
Louisiana Municipal Association executive director John Gallagher testified as a defense witness Thursday that St. George, if the courts allow its incorporation, would become the state's fifth-largest city. The current top four are New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Lafayette, he said after court.
The trial in the 19th Judicial District Court will resume Friday.