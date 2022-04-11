The prosecution and defense rested their cases Monday at the second-degree murder trial of a Baker man accused of fatally shooting LSU basketball player Wayde Sims during a September 2018 street brawl just off the Southern University campus.
Both sides were set to deliver closing arguments to the East Baton Rouge Parish jury of eight women and four men, and then after state District Judge Will Jorden gives jurors their final instructions they will privately deliberate the fate of Dyteon Simpson, 23.
As both sides wrapped up their cases Monday, recently fired LSU basketball coach Will Wade sat in the courtroom three rows behind Sims' parents.
If convicted as charged in the slaying, Simpson would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Other possible verdicts are guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide, and not guilty.
The verdict must be unanimous. If the panel cannot reach a verdict, a mistrial would be declared.
The jury heard testimony Thursday and Friday. Simpson chose not to testify. The defense did not present any witnesses.
Before resting their case, prosecutors replayed for the jury three videos of the fight, as well as a video of first responders trying unsuccessfully to resuscitate Sims. Jurors were also allowed to step out of the jury box Monday and view a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine presented as evidence.
Authorities said Simpson shot Sims, 20, in the face with the pistol after Sims intervened during a fistfight on Harding Boulevard to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern campus.
The jury had also been shown three videos of the fight and shooting Friday.
Prosecutor Jermaine Guillory argued to the jury in his opening statement Thursday that Sims' slaying was murder, but defense lawyer Hunter Thomas called it justifiable homicide.
DNA evidence retrieved from a pair of glasses found on the scene matched a DNA sample that Simpson gave investigators, authorities said. The glasses were knocked off the shooter’s face during the fight, according to witness statements contained in an arrest report.
Simpson was arrested in Sims’ killing while riding in the front passenger seat of his girlfriend’s car the next day. A 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine found under that seat matched the bullet recovered from Sims’ body and a shell casing recovered from the shooting scene.
Sims starred at University High before playing at LSU. His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU under then-Coach Dale Brown in the late 1980s.