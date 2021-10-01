A 65-year-old Baton Rouge man convicted twice of sticking a mirror and cellphone under a stall in a women's restroom at a Corporate Boulevard restaurant won't get a third trial, a judge decided Friday.

Michael Lee Jackson, who has a history of video voyeurism and obscenity convictions and was a registered sex offender at the time of the 2016 restroom incident, was found guilty Aug. 27 and is set to be sentenced Dec. 14.

It's the second time he was convicted in the case of video voyeurism and obstruction of justice.

An East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor is once again asking that Jackson be sentenced as a habitual offender.

Jackson was first found guilty in 2018 by a non-unanimous East Baton Rouge Parish jury, but after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split-jury verdicts last year, that conviction and resulting 80-year prison sentence as a habitual offender were thrown out and a new trial was ordered.

In the aftermath of his latest conviction, Jackson's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Terri Mayes, filed a motion for a new trial last week, arguing that the verdict was contrary to the law and evidence presented to the jury. She also made that argument Friday in state District Judge Christopher Dassau's courtroom.

Prosecutor Kathleen Barrios argued there was sufficient evidence to convict Jackson and asked Dassau not to disturb the jury's verdict.

The judge denied the defense motion.

In the 2016 case, Jackson was accused of holding a mirror under a stall and moving his phone toward the mirror as if to take photos. The woman in the stall ran out of the restroom screaming, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report. Jackson followed the woman into the restaurant and was tackled and detained by two diners, who held the man until deputies arrived, the report said.

Jackson told deputies he wasn’t sure which restroom he had gone into, so he used the mirror “to look underneath the stall next to him so he could verify if it was a male or female,” according to the report.

Jackson has been in and out of prison since the early 1980s.

Prosecutors said he has convictions for purse snatching and possession of contraband in a penal institution in 1982; simple escape and felony theft in 1988; simple burglary in 1991; obscenity in 2001; video voyeurism in 2010; and obscenity in 2014.

He was on parole supervision at the time of his June 2016 video voyeurism arrest.