A Baton Rouge woman's manslaughter conviction and 40-year prison term in the horrific 2014 bedsore-related death of her 82-year-old mother were affirmed Thursday by an appeals court that called her conduct reprehensible.

Joleslie Looney, 57, claimed the maximum sentence she received from state District Judge Mike Erwin for the death of Bessie Looney was excessive and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

A three-judge panel of the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal disagreed in a harshly worded decision.

"Given the reprehensible circumstances of this case, including the extreme cruelty inflicted upon Bessie, who suffered from dementia and failing physical health and was dependent upon the defendant for her care, the record provides ample justification for the sentence that the trial court imposed," Chief Judge Vanessa Whipple wrote.

The panel said Erwin reasonably concluded Looney was one of the worst offenders and that the crime was one of the worst offenses of its kind.

Looney neglected her role as the primary caregiver to her elderly mother "to the point of strapping her into a wheelchair, allowing her to lose almost fifty pounds, and not administering any medication for her medical issues," Whipple stated.

Bessie Looney weighed just 82 pounds when she died in September 2014, down from 130 pounds in April 2013, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Allison Rutzen had told the appeals court.

Looney also allowed her mother to develop muscle- and bone-eating bedsores and "ultimately stood by and allowed her mother to die of septic shock as a result of infection from the filth in which the defendant allowed her mother to wallow," the chief judge added.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III applauded the 1st Circuit's decision and for "acknowledging the extreme cruelty of the defendant in causing the excruciatingly painful death of her own mother."

Louisiana Appellate Project lawyer Bertha Hillman had called the 40 years in prison a life term for Looney and argued the sentence "makes no meaningful contribution to acceptable goals of punishment and is nothing more than a purposeless and needless imposition of pain and suffering."

Bessie Looney was found completely slumped over in a filthy wheelchair in her fly-infested North Acadian Thruway West home with only a dressing gown draped over her head. She was strapped into the chair at the waist, and a large wound on the right side of her body leaked "thick, green mucus," Rutzen has said.

Lauren Looney, the 21-year-old daughter of Joleslie Looney, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the case and was sentenced to five years in prison. She was 17 when her grandmother died.

Coroner's officials classified Bessie Looney's death a homicide, saying she died from a blood infection caused by severely infected bedsores. Malnutrition, dementia and heart disease also contributed to her death, they found.

Joleslie and Lauren Looney told police they were aware of Bessie Looney's condition but said it didn't appear severe to them, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The 1st Circuit panel included Judges Page McClendon and Toni Higginbotham.