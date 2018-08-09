Rapper and Baton Rouge native Webster "Webbie" Gradney Jr., who was accused of beating his girlfriend during a fight at a local hotel last summer, has been placed on a year's probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor simple battery.

Gradney, 32, originally was charged with aggravated battery, which is a felony, and several misdemeanors, including false imprisonment, theft and simple criminal damage to property.

However, the hop-hop artist pleaded guilty last week to a lesser charge of simple battery and the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office dismissed the rest of the charges, according to online 19th Judicial District Court records.

State District Judge Lou Daniel put Gradney on bench probation for one year and ordered him to pay the victim $5,000 in restitution, attend an anger management class, perform 20 hours of community service, and pay a combined $725 in fines and court costs. He also must maintain employment and refrain from criminal conduct.

Gradney's attorney, Beau Brock, confirmed that information Thursday.

The simple battery charge will be dismissed at the end of the probationary period if Gradney meets the special conditions set by the judge.

Gradney was accused of fracturing his girlfriend's nose at the Comfort Inn on Constitution Avenue and holding her against her will, an arrest report stated.