The founder of the Baton Rouge-based United Cajun Navy agreed Thursday to resolve a cyberstalking lawsuit brought against eight defendants after both parties accepted a settlement barring contact between one another.

Todd Terrell, who also serves as president of United Cajun Navy, was seeking permanent restraining orders against eight individuals from five states, including Thomas Bever, founder of the Facebook group Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks.

Terrell testified last week that Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks was created to root out fraud among the various Cajun Navy rescue groups, but he said his group has always operated above board.

On Thursday, Melissa Harcus, one of the defendants and a project coordinator at a church in Florida, testified in state District Judge Tim Kelley's courtroom in Baton Rouge that Terrell did not fulfill a number of promises he made to provide recovery aid following Hurricane Michael in October 2018. That included promises of clothing and food, she said.

“I had to spend, personally, almost $50,000 of my own money because Todd Terrell did not donate food for these people,” Harcus testified.

Shortly after the prosecution began cross-examining Harcus, attorneys for both parties agreed to a recess and for nearly two hours they shuffled in and out of Kelley's chambers. They later emerged with a settlement.

Under the terms of the resolution, the defendants agreed to remove all comments regarding Terrell from the Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks page within the next two weeks. Both parties agreed to a moratorium on social media posts about one another.

"I hope the lesson learned by everybody is that you need to just be careful how you utilize social media," Kelley told the courtroom. "Sometimes these things get out of hand."

Both parties also agreed to cease all contact between one another.

Terrell, in separate petitions for protection from stalking filed in the 19th Judicial District Court, alleged a relentless pattern of harassment and cyberstalking on the part of the defendants.

He claimed Bever, through the Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks Facebook page, posted false police reports about Terrell and United Cajun Navy and spread other false information.

"We are constantly being battered with false claims," Terrell said in testimony last week, referring to the negative barrage as a smear campaign.

Baton Rouge lawyer Jarvis Antwine, who represents Bever and the seven other defendants, argued to Kelley that there had been no stalking, cyberstalking or harassment.

"At best, it's defamation," Antwine told the judge in hearings last week. But the lawsuit did not make a defamation claim, Antwine noted.

Terrell alleged in court documents that Bever "knows every move I make and sent (a) text that I need to resign and that he won't stop until he brings me down. He has got people watching and keeping up with where I am at all times."

The other defendants are Kip Coltrin, Jeremy James Ellis, Denise Marguerite Brunson, Deborah Kay Asuncion, Alice Johnson and Gloria McCracken Godwin.

United Cajun Navy is one of about a half-dozen rescue groups, all with some version of Cajun Navy in their name, that grew out of a grassroots response to massive flooding in New Orleans in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina and a month later in southwest Louisiana during Hurricane Rita.

The groups use boats and high-water vehicles to respond to natural disasters.

One of the more well-known groups is Cajun Navy 2016, which is based in Watson.

There also is America's Cajun Navy, whose founder, Scott resident John Adam Billiot Jr., was arrested in October on a felony theft charge. The criminal complaint involves a GoFundMe account Billiot is said to have set up to help with the care of specific foster children and their foster parents and to buy Christmas presents for the children. But only a portion of the money was used to benefit the foster children, the arrest report says.