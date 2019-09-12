A 31-year-old Baton Rouge man who stabbed his wife and three young children with a pair of scissors and a butter knife last year has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the nonfatal attack.

Dung Tran, who also stabbed himself inside the family's Myrtle Grove Drive home on Jan. 4, 2018, pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Tran's attorney, John Thomas, stated in court documents that Tran was highly intoxicated on methamphetamine and opiates when he was arrested that day.

Tran was found by East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies clutching a pair of bloody scissors, which he used to stab himself, according to booking documents. He was taken into custody without incident.

Tran stabbed his wife of 12 years, his 9 and 10-year-old daughters and his 18-month-old son. His wife sustained the worst of her family's injuries. She was stabbed in the back, which punctured and collapsed her lung.