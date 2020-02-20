The Assumption Parish sheriff released more text messages Thursday afternoon from the cellphone of a judge he says sent racially charged comments to his former chief deputy.

The new texts add context to other messages that Sheriff Leland Falcon says center on Judge Jessie LeBlanc's suspicion that then-Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean — with whom she was allegedly romantically involved — was sleeping with a black clerk for another judge.

Prejean and LeBlanc are both married. Prejean has admitted he and the judge had an affair for about four years, Falcon has said.

The new batch of texts came hours after news originally broke about messages Falcon claims were sent by LeBlanc.

LeBlanc's attorney, Jill Craft, has denied the judge sent the messages, saying the copies of them she was provided to review appeared to have been altered and weren't authentic.

The electronic scans of the texts released Thursday indicate the messages were sent from a cellphone number LeBlanc is known to have used. The messages contain several instances of the word "n-----".

Falcon says the slurs are directed at a court clerk. Prejean has denied having a romantic relationship with the woman, Falcon said.

"That n----- will not be the cause of my suffering. She will f---ing suffer. I don't care if she loses her job," the texts say. All of the texts in question spell out the racial slur and obscenities, though The Advocate is not doing so.

The new release of the text messages came along with a signed affidavit from Capt. Bruce Prejean, who swore under oath that the texts had not "been altered or changed in any way from their original state upon receipt" to his mobile phone.

The messages provided with the affidavit include two text strings The Advocate reported on earlier in the day, but include more messages.

Craft, LeBlanc's attorney, said it's clear the texts are being publicly released selectively to try to hurt her client. She also noted that in signing the affidavit, Prejean also signed a "statement of rights" that says refusal to answer questions related to his official duties can subject him to dismissal.

"Now, we know the Sheriff essentially threatened Mr. Prejean, bullying him into signing an Affidavit to save his job," Craft wrote in an email. "What does this say about the depths and lengths they will go to hurt my client? A lot."

The disclosure of the affair in January has led prosecutors to seek to have LeBlanc removed from all criminal cases in Assumption Parish over concerns that the relationship may raise potential conflicts for defendants in the parish.

In the newly released series of messages, one of the texts Falcon says came from LeBlanc's phone says " ... YOU are the one who lied and cheated."

The messages from LeBlanc's phone number go on: "And disclosed things that you never should have. Maybe if I would get revenge I would be over this."

The provided texts end with: "And your people will never get sh** signed by me. So don't even send it."

While the context of that message is unclear, as a chief deputy Prejean and deputies under him go before judges to get warrants and other documents signed.

The allegations of an affair between Prejean and LeBlanc came to light late last year after she declined to sign a warrant for the sheriff's office, saying another judge should handle it.

Falcon claims LeBlanc referenced her relationship with Prejean when she declined to sign the warrant. But the judge has said she was referring to a narcotics agent for whom she had written a job recommendation.