A 21-year-old Baton Rouge man with a pending murder charge in the slaying of a gospel singer has been sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Tuesday.
August Nettles already had a 2016 conviction for illegal possession of a stolen firearm when he was arrested last summer for possessing a 9 mm pistol. He was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Fremin said.
U.S. District Judge John deGravelles ordered Nettles' 42-month prison term to run consecutively to any sentence he receives from his pending second-degree murder charge.
That pending second-degree murder charge in state court stems from the July 9, 2017, shooting death of Andre Wright, a 25-year-old St. Gabriel gospel singer and pianist, in the Gardere area.
In October, another man, Eric Robertson, 23, was indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury on second-degree murder in Wright's death. Nettles has been booked in the killing, but not indicted.