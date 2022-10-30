For a third time, a federal court has ruled that a man who eventually pleaded guilty in the 1998 death of a Livingston Parish teenager who was delivering pizza can sue over claims that a prosecutor and a sheriff's detective coerced fabricated testimony from a 10-year-old witness.
A sharply divided 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that Michael Wearry's lawsuit may proceed against 22nd Judicial District prosecutor Scott Perrilloux and the estate of the late detective Marlon Foster.
A federal judge ruled in 2019 that Wearry had made enough of a case that he deserved his day in court. A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit agreed with that decision in May. The entire court voted 9-7 Thursday against taking up the matter as a whole, leaving the lower court's decision intact.
Perrilloux and Foster had argued that they enjoy "absolute immunity" for their official actions, and courts often find in favor of law officers and others who must make quick decisions in the performance of their duties. Wearry's case centers on trial preparations involving a young witness.
Wearry was initially convicted in 2002 of killing Eric Walber, an Albany High school honor student and football player, and was sentenced to death. The U.S. Supreme Court tossed the death sentence in 2016, saying the government didn't share some evidence with Wearry's lawyers. Wearry later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years.
In the interim, Wearry's lawyers sued Perrilloux and Foster alleging they pressured the 10-year-old witness to corroborate testimony they had obtained from a jailed informant. They said the youth was already in the juvenile criminal justice system and could have been intimidated by law officers.
The distinction for the federal judges is what the prosecutor and detective's roles were when preparing the witness for trial. "Investigative activities" do not enjoy absolute immunity, the 5th Circuit wrote in May.
"The Supreme Court has made clear that police officers, even when working in concert with prosecutors, are not entitled to absolute immunity," Judge James L. Dennis wrote then. "Nor are prosecutors when they step outside of their role as advocates and fabricate evidence."
Perrilloux and a lawyer for Foster's estate did not respond to messages and phone calls seeking comment. Previously, Perrilloux said that while Wearry has apparently won his day in court, proving his claim "is much different."
Wearry's legal team said Friday night it is time for the case to proceed toward a trial.
"It has been delayed for four-and-a-half years while District Attorney Perrilloux and Detective Foster argued that they could not be sued for fabricating evidence to send Mr. Wearry to death row under false pretenses," said Eric Foley, an attorney with the MacArthur Justice Center. "The en banc Fifth Circuit has now issued this case’s third ruling that prosecutorial immunity does not protect officials from responsibility for such conduct. We look forward to moving this case into discovery and toward a trial to hold these men accountable."