An off-duty Baton Rouge firefighter who was allegedly intoxicated, speeding and using the red flashing light bars on the front windshield of his personal truck when he crashed into a woman's vehicle in 2018, causing her to have a leg amputated, was given a Nov. 14 trial date Wednesday.
Christopher Michael Reese is charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, which is a felony, and misdemeanor counts of first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and driving without automobile insurance.
Reese's attorney, Steven Moore, and prosecutor Kory Tauzin told state District Judge Fred Crifasi that they have been working to resolve the criminal case.
The woman injured in the November 2018 crash on Government Street sued Reese in October 2019. The lawsuit, which is ongoing, claimed her past medical expenses exceeded $2 million.
Reese, 32, told authorities he was coming from a local bar, where he had consumed alcohol prior to driving, according to a State Police search warrant affidavit.
His blood-alcohol content was 0.21% and he had been traveling 94 mph before the nighttime crash, an arrest report stated. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% is presumptive evidence of drunken driving in Louisiana.
Reese still works for the Baton Rouge Fire Department.