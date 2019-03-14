An Independence woman convicted last year on fraud and identity theft related to the August 2016 flooding in south Louisiana was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison Thursday, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.

Renata Foreman, 39, was living in a federal halfway house due to her 2013 convictions for mail fraud, theft of government funds and identity theft when she submitted fraudulent claims from multiple locations in New Orleans and the surrounding area, Fremin said.

She was accused of making $150,000 worth of fake claims for assistance after the 2016 flood, federal authorities have said.

Foreman stole 62 identities — names, birth dates, social security numbers — and used them to file 55 false claims for disaster unemployment assistance, authorities said.

She was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick.

Anyone who suspects fraud, waste, abuse or mismanagement in disaster relief operations is encouraged to call the National Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721.